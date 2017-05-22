7th Annual Rubberduck Roundup ensures for a "Quacktastic" time
Kick off Memorial day weekend right by heading out to the annual Rubber Duck Roundup! There will be plenty of "quacktivities" for all ages and proceeds will help benefit the South Texas Lighthouse for the Blind.
