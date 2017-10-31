$800k in matching funds for annual Day of Giving

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - There is no reason to miss on donating during the 9th annual Day of Giving. Matches for each of the 45 South Texas non-profits will be made up to $17,777. There is $800,000 in matching funds this year which is up $50,000 from 2016. Visit here to learn more about scheduling a donation or which non-profit you want to give to. Keep in mind many of the groups listed have been providing relief to those affected by hurricane Harvey and continue to need your help.

