80th Buc Days Festival will include all new carnival

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Buccaneer Commission has announced some exciting new changes for this year's 80th Buc Days Festival.

The Buccaneer Commission has announced that Wade Shows will provide an all new carnival for this year's Festival.

“Buc Days is pleased to partner with Wade Shows. After researching and touring carnival operators across the nation, we believe we have a premier operator that will bring Corpus Christi some of the largest, most exciting rides in the industry with customer service second to none” says Johnny Philipello, President and CEO of the Buccaneer Commission in a news release.

Buc Days organizers will release the new lineup of rides that will be provided by Wade Shows starting in February. Discounted wristbands will also be made available at local H-E-B stores on February 1, 2017.

Due to the new carnival, Buc Days organizers have shifted around some of the festivity dates. The Illuminated Night Parade will still be on the first Saturday of May, however the The Buc Days Junior Parade will now be on the last Saturday of Buc Days.

Buc Days Event Dates are as follows: