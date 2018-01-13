83rd Nueces County Jr. Livestock Show parade and cook-off apart of weekend festivities

ROBSTOWN - The Nueces County Junior Livestock show kicked off yesterday with students from around the area ready to shine.

Michelle Williams joined us on 3 News First Edition with a look at what to expect during this weekend's show festivities.

Hundreds of people are expected to attend a parade Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. The parade will start on Main Street in Robstown.

The NCJLS Alumni BBQ Cook-off is also scheduled to be held at the Richard M Borchard Fairgrounds throughout the morning and afternoon.

Tonight the queens will hit the stage at Tuloso-Midway High School for the 2018 NCJLS Queen's Contest. For more information visit http://www.ncjls.org/

