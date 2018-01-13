KIII
83rd Nueces County Jr. Livestock Show parade and cook-off apart of weekend festivities

The NCJLS kicks-off this weekend all the way until January 20.

7:41 AM. CST January 13, 2018

ROBSTOWN -      The Nueces County Junior Livestock show kicked off yesterday with students from around the area ready to shine. 
     Michelle Williams joined us on 3 News First Edition with a look at what to expect during this weekend's show festivities. 
    Hundreds of people are expected to attend a parade Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m.  The parade will start on Main Street in Robstown.
    The NCJLS Alumni BBQ Cook-off is also scheduled to be held at the Richard M Borchard Fairgrounds throughout the morning and afternoon.
    Tonight the queens will hit the stage at Tuloso-Midway High School for the 2018 NCJLS Queen's Contest.  For more information visit http://www.ncjls.org/

