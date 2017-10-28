94-year-old Astros fan attends World Series thanks to a total stranger

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - We have an update to a story you saw first on 3 News. 94-year old Jesus Garza got to cross one item off his bucket list last night, seeing the Astros win game 3 of the World Series in person.

Garza was able to catch the game thanks to a man named Ben Soltero de Martin, a total stranger from Virginia who saw Garza's story and sent his own tickets to him.

The next item on Garza's bucket list is to meet Ben to thank him in person.

© 2017 KIII-TV