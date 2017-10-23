94-year-old Astros fan hopes to check World Series off bucket list

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - There's a 94-year-old man in Corpus Christi who says he is the biggest Astros fan there is; and on his bucket list -- seeing the Houston Astros in the World Series.

Now that the Astros are going, Jesus Garza's family is trying to make that dream come true for him.

"Come on, Astros!" Garza said in a video posted to Facebook. "Win this championship World Series, 2017!"

Garza's daughter, Linda, said despite the high cost of seeing Major League Baseball games, he would take all seven of his kids to see the Astros play at least once a year until they were in their teens.

Now, Garza's family is trying to do what they can to get him to the World Series. If you would like to help them, send Linda Garza an email at lindasnellgrove@yahoo.com.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV