94-year-old Jesus Garza talks about his World Series experience

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - 94-year-old Jesus Garza's dream to see the Houston Astros at the World Series was fulfilled Friday night thanks to fellow Corpus Christi native Ben Soltero De Martin.

3News spoke with Garza and his family Monday afternoon about his experience at the World Series.

"Sometimes I couldn't believe I was there, you know I said am I here? Am I dreaming? I believe I did, my dream came true," said Garza, as he and his granddaughter Andrea Galvan went to the sold-out game three of the 2017 World Series.

Garza said he barely got any sleep the night before the World Series because he was anxious for the game, but reality hit him when they arrived at Minute Maid Park.

"You get excited I mean you're like hey I'm going, I'm here, you know what else can you say."

At the game, Garza said it didn't take people long to recognize him."Every five or six steps somebody would stop," said Garza as he was asked to take countless selfies on the way to his seat.

Garza was quickly able to make friends at the game as they treated him like a king or like the Astros good luck charm because they won game three of the World Series.

