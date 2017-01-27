9th annual Go Red for Women Set

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - Noelia Rodriguez from the Corpus Christi city Nueces county Health District stopped by First Edition to talk about how the event has grown over the years but is still small enough to allow ample time for one on one discussions with medical experts about heart issues, diabetes and understanding their medical examples. Call 361-826-7267 for more information.
