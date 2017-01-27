KIII
9th annual Go Red for Women Set

The Corpus Christi Nueces County Health District is hosting a free health fair for women.

John-Thomas Kobos, KIII 7:30 AM. CST January 27, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - Noelia Rodriguez from the Corpus Christi city Nueces county Health District stopped by First Edition to talk about how the event has grown over the years but is still small enough to allow ample time for one on one discussions with medical experts about heart issues, diabetes and understanding their medical examples. Call 361-826-7267 for more information.

