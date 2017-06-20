A barking good time at this new pet spa

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - In Austin, Texas, memory foam mattresses, flat-screen televisions, and a fully staffed spa are not for people but dogs! The D Pet Hotels is changing the way you can spoil your pup. The luxury resort and spa is specifically designed for the distinguished dog according to hotel owners. The facility opens later this month in west Austin. Boarding is offered as well. Queen-sized beds, room decor, and large flat-screen tvs are just some of the amenities you can expect. Future facilities will be located in New York City, Hollywood, and Scottsdale.

© 2017 KIII-TV