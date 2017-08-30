A look at the damage in Taft after Hurricane Harvey

TAFT (KIII NEWS) - A couple of commercial structures sustained the worst of the damage from Hurricane Harvey in the community of Taft, Texas.

A car wash on Highway 181 was destroyed by the storm.

More: Texas Cares: Donate now, help us recover from Hurricane Harvey

There was also a mechanic shop on Compress Road on the northside of town that was destroyed, its corrugated tin walls and roof stretched across the road.

The owner of the mechanic shop said he was in the camper of his 18-wheeler when the storm struck.

Taft has running water but no power, and that could take several more weeks to restore. They need ice and volunteers, and the City Manager said if you can provide either, just report to City Hall and they will send you where help is needed.

© 2017 KIII-TV