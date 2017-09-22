A look at the new U.S. Coast Guard Corpus Christi sector building

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A new building for Corpus Christi sector of the U.S. Coast Guard is now up and running. They gave 3News a tour of the facility Friday.

The facility contains aviation rooms, a cafeteria and several large conference halls. The Coast Guard plans to officially announce the name of the building in November.

They plan to name the building after a Corpus Christi native who was the first Hispanic American to lead the U.S. Coast Guard.

The building will be put to use in October and can hold around 300 people.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Got an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV