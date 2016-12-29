A look back at Mark Skurka's time as District Attorney

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The end of the year will also mark the end of an era for the Nueces County District Attorney's Office as Mark Skurka, a longtime prosecutor who won the top job six years ago, finishes up his term Saturday.

Skurka was voted out of office during the primary by Defense Attorney Mark Gonzalez, who went on to win the general election.

Kiii News Anchor Rudy Trevino spent some time Thursday reminiscing with Skurka and came back with the details.

