A massive crowd enjoys The Decision Texas Concert at Whataburger Field

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A massive crowd gathered at Whataburger Field for a concert Saturday evening.

This is the scene of the Decision Texas Tour.

the Christian Faith based concert featured many musical performances including The Crowder Band.

Staff members with the band say they chose smaller cities in Texas.

With the purpose of reaching more people to share their message.

Ken Barun, Executive Vice President of Billy Graham Evangelical said, “Decision Texas is a way to gather people together to make a decision for Jesus. We want people to believe that there’s hope for salvation. There’s hope for them, all kinds of issues especially in Texas that have gone through a lot this year.”

The event not only included music but a fireworks show as well.

