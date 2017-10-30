A one of a kind show- The Harlem Globetrotters

The Original Harlem Globetrotters are back!

For 92 years they have been bringing family entertainment all over the world and now they are headed to Corpus Christi! For one day and one day only they will show off their skills and bring smiles to audiences right from the American Bank Center's Arena.

Catch their game Thursday, November 9th at 7 PM. For tickets and more information click here.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV