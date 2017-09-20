A Ritz Theatre haunted house experience and car show for a cause

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Ritz Theatre is one of the last historic buildings remaining in Corpus Christi and still needs plenty of maintenance work until it can reopen as a state-of-the-art entertainment venue.

As a result, community members are always coming up with ways to help out. Here's what you need to know about their latest fundraiser.

On Thursday, daring individuals will be able to experience a haunted house directly inside the Ritz Theatre, and they will also get to vote for their favorite hot rod in a car show. Monetary donations will be accepted as admission and the proceeds will go toward revitalizing the Theatre and to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

Volunteers are still needed for the haunted house. If interested, call Destiny Valdez at 210-847-3606.

