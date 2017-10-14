A South Texas city is getting back on track following Hurricane

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - With a show of strength of one South Texas community, a city is getting back on track following Hurricane Harvey.

After sustaining damage through the storm, Saturday evening several came out to the grand opening of two new sport complexes and municipal park in Portland.

Something that has been in the works since 2016.

Mayor David Krebs, said, “We’ve been already hearing from different sports people all over Texas that want to take part in tournament we can convert any of these fields from softball to baseball.”

The sports complex has four softball fields, a multi-purpose turf field, a concession area, and a playground, complete with grills in a picnic area for families.

The municipal park includes five brand new baseball fields, a covered playground, and basketball court, and a jogging track.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Got an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV