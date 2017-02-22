Close Aaron Carter coming to South Texas Carter will be signing autographs at Hybrid Records on Alameda and Everhart. John-Thomas Kobos, KIII 8:27 AM. CST February 22, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - It is free to come out and meet Aaron Carter. Grab a picture and an autograph from the 90s singer known for his remake of "I want candy." (© 2017 KIII) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Aaron Carter coming to South Texas Feb 22, 2017, 8:21 a.m. Congratulations Taylor for being our 3 Star Student Feb 22, 2017, 8:23 a.m. Adopt Lydie on Paws for Pets Feb 22, 2017, 8:13 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs