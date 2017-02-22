KIII
Aaron Carter coming to South Texas

Carter will be signing autographs at Hybrid Records on Alameda and Everhart.

John-Thomas Kobos, KIII 8:27 AM. CST February 22, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - It is free to come out and meet Aaron Carter. Grab a picture and an autograph from the 90s singer known for his remake of "I want candy."

(© 2017 KIII)


