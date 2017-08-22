A.B. Quintanilla remains in Nueces County Jail

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Well known Tejano musician A.B. Quintanilla was still in the Nueces County Jail as of Tuesday evening.

He has been in the lockup since last Wednesday after District Judge Missy Medary charged him with contempt of court.

Quintanilla, the brother of Selena, was in court to pay more than $87,000 in back child support, along with $11,000 in attorney's fees and past due medical bills. The judge sent Quintanilla to jail, in her words, to give him time to think about being a responsible parent.

The judge did not say when she would release him.

Quintanilla is reportedly being housed in a medical unit at the Nueces County Jail.

