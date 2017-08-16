A.B. Quintanilla taken into custody at child support hearing

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Musician A.B. Quintanilla was taken into custody Wednesday morning following a child support hearing in the 347th District Court.

The brother of the late Tejano superstar Selena was a no-show in court two weeks ago. He allegedly owes $87,000 in back child support payments and even found himself on the Nueces County Sheriff's Office's Top 10 Most Wanted list.

