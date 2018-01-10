Abandoned house fire may be arson

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A fire is being investigated in Rockport after an abandoned house caught fire early Wednesday morning at the corner of Maple and Live Oak.

No injuries have been reported, and firefighters say the fire may have been arson.

The fire is currently under investigation.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII-TV