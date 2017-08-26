Abbott on Harvey destruction
Governor Greg Abbott visited with evacuees in Central Texas Saturday. Before that, he held a press conference where he addressed the spirits of evacuees he had spoken with, saying like "typical Texans" they were resilient, strong and happy to be alive.
KIII 12:13 AM. CDT August 27, 2017
