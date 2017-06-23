Abducted girl found safely by police

System.Object

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi Police spent the majority of Friday evening searching for an 11-year-girl who was abducted. The incident happened around 7:40pm near Sacky and Richter.

The girl was believed to have been abducted by a Black Ford F-150. The young girl was found around 10:45pm. She is said to be safe and unharmed. A search for a suspect continues at this hour.

© 2017 KIII-TV