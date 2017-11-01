Academy Sporting Goods opens it's doors to Astros' fans overnight

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS (KIII NEWS) - After the Houston Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers during the World Series fans across the country celebrated the big win.

Academy Sporting Goods kept it's doors opened through Wednesday night to sell Astros' merchandise.

Store Director, Rene Canales says products will continue to be sold throughout the night until regular store hours resume.

He says the store decided to remain open for the community, many who are fans of the Astros. Fans were allowed to purchase two shirts per person as well as a cap.

More products are expected to arrive later in the week.This is the first World Series title win for the Texas based team.

