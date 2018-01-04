Accessing the City's new online Utilities Billing payment portal

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A delay in implementation is over for the City's Utilities Billing Department and residents can now pay their bills online -- and good news: there will be no late fees.

The City upgraded its billing software last month and although it has been active since then, the website officials went online Wednesday. Customers can now pay their bills in person at City Hall, at HEB stores, by phone, by mail, and online.

The holdup on getting the website up was just during the holidays, according to the City's Finance Director Constance Sanchez.

"Dec. 18 we became live with our new system. At that time our cashiers at City Hall were open and were accepting payments. Since Dec. 18, we have been going through all of our utility bills to make sure that the bills that we sent our customers are accurate, and so with the holidays we were delayed a little bit but the bills have been going out," Sanchez said. "We have about half of the cycles have already been sent. The due dates are a little bit compressed as compared to prior months."

Sanchez said there will be no late fees this month for December bills. All you have to do is call the Utilities Business Office at the number on your bill to make arrangements.

To pay online, just need your new account number, which is printed on your December bill. You can pay your bill here.

To contact the Utilities Business Office, call 361-826-3404 or email them at UBOresolutions@cctexas.com.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII-TV