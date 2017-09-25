Accident on Harbor Bridge causes lane closures near Highway 181

(Photo: Riess, Rebekah)

It was around 2 a.m. on Tuesday morning when a motorcycle accident caused parts of the Harbor Bridge to shutdown near Highway 181 and Beach Ave. The condition of the drive of the motorcycle is still unknown, details are still coming in.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Got an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV