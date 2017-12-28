Accident victims' family plans fundraiser for funeral, medical costs

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Family and friends of 41-year-old Brenda Lee, the victim in a fatal accident last Saturday, are planning a fundraiser to help cover funeral expenses and medical costs of Lee's two sons.

The fundraiser will be held from noon-6 p.m. Saturday at the Leal Brothers Custom Painting and Body Shop on Kostoryz Road. Barbecue chicken plates will be sold by the family.

Police said Lee was struck by a DWI driver just after 3 a.m. Saturday on Saratoga near Kostoryz. The impact caused Lee and one her son's to be ejected from the vehicle.

Lee, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her two sons are recovering in Driscoll Children's Hospital after both having to undergo emergency surgery.

The driver of the other vehicle, 25-year-old John Andrew Alvarado, was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter. He was released on bond Thursday.

