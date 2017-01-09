Accidents involving stranded motorists
Accidents involving drivers stranded with their vehicles on the side of the road have happened several times in years past. In fact, one of them was an off-duty Corpus Christi police officer who stopped to help a stranded motorist.
KIII 6:29 PM. CST January 09, 2017
More Stories
-
Fiesta de los Ninos celebrates 25th anniversaryJan. 9, 2017, 6:47 p.m.
-
Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak to speak at 2017 Spohn LyceumJan. 9, 2017, 12:45 p.m.
-
Area police chiefs participate in training programJan. 9, 2017, 6:45 p.m.