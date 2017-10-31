ACLU sues government for detaining 10-year-old girl

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The American Civil Liberties Union is threatening to sue the government over the detainment and possible deportation of a 10-year-old girl with cerebral palsy.

10-year-old Rosa Maria Hernandez recently underwent surgery at Driscoll Children's Hospital. She is in the country illegally and is now living at a facility in San Antonio for undocumented children.

The ACLU sent a demand letter to the U.S. Government Monday asking for U.S. Customs and Border Protection to release Hernandez back to her family in Laredo. If they do not release her by 2 p.m. Tuesday, the ACLU said they will have no choice but to take legal action.

The deadline has since passed, and on Tuesday the ACLU filed suit in a San Antonio district court. The ACLU said statutory and constitutional rights were violated when she was detained.

3News reached out to the ACLU for comment but Have not received a callback.

