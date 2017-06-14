Close Adopt Amos on Paws for Pets today Adopt from the Gulf Coast Humane Society today! Kristin Diaz, KIII 8:01 AM. CDT June 14, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Adopt your next dog or cat from the Gulf Coast Humane Society on today's Paws for Pets with Kristin Diaz. © 2017 KIII-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Police Protection Act signed by governor Man shot in Annaville incident Opening of Beeville murder trial delayed Woman arrested for allegedly using stolen card Shoplifting suspect tries to flee on bus Triple murder trial begins Corpus Christi man remembers Pulse night club shooting Horse in need arrives at rescue center City council finalists named VIDEO: Hazmat crews respond to ammonia leak More Stories Sign up your child for Summer Camp at the South… Jun 14, 2017, 8:10 a.m. Adopt Amos on Paws for Pets today Jun 14, 2017, 8:01 a.m. Pre-trial hearing for woman accused in murder of Alex Torres Jun 14, 2017, 3:56 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs