Close Adopt Ariel on Paws for Pets Adopt from Peewee's Pet Adoption today. Kristin Diaz, KIII 8:59 AM. CST January 09, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Adopt Ariel from Peewee's Pet Adoption on Paws for Pets today!Tune in to First Edition every day to see who is the featured pet for the day.Contact Peewee's Pet Adoption in order to arrange an adoption for Ariel. http://www.peeweespets.com/ CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Dr. Is In: Diabetic Retinopathy Jan. 9, 2017, 9:42 a.m. Calallen Students preparing for Junior Livestock Show Jan. 9, 2017, 9:14 a.m. Adopt Ariel on Paws for Pets Jan. 9, 2017, 8:59 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs