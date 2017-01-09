KIII
Adopt Ariel on Paws for Pets

Adopt from Peewee's Pet Adoption today.

Kristin Diaz, KIII 8:59 AM. CST January 09, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Adopt Ariel from Peewee's Pet Adoption on Paws for Pets today!

Tune in to First Edition every day to see who is the featured pet for the day.

Contact Peewee's Pet Adoption in order to arrange an adoption for Ariel. 

http://www.peeweespets.com/


