Adopt Aurelia on Paws for Pets

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Adopt from The Cattery on today's Paws for Pets.
Aurelia is ready to go home! Her adoption fee is $60. She is fully vaccinated, spayed and super sweet.
Contact The Cattery if you're interested.
