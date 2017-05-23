Close Adopt Autumn on Paws for Pets Adopt from the Gulf Coast Humane Society today. Kristin Diaz, KIII 9:04 AM. CDT May 23, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Adopt today's featured animal from The Gulf Coast Humane Society on Paws for Pets with Kristin Diaz. © 2017 KIII-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Woman bites CCPD officer Local reaction to bathroom bill Two busted on drug and child endangerment charges Police investigate carjacking Aikten's Three-Run Homer Lifts Ray To Series Win vs. Calallen KIII Live Stream House to vote on windfarm protection Free lunch program adds schools Suspect in assault case arrested Ask the Chief: Chief Mike Markle discusses various topics More Stories Driscoll Children's Hospital Miracle Story Preview May 23, 2017, 9:39 a.m. Oso Wetland Preserve offers summer program for… May 23, 2017, 9:24 a.m. Adopt Autumn on Paws for Pets May 23, 2017, 9:04 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs