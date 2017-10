CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Adopt your next pet from The Gulf Coast Humane Society on today's Paws for Pets.

Kristin Diaz introduces us to Bambi, a year and a half old puppy dog that is looking for a loving home with parents that will give him some training.

He is a great lap dog and would be a good travel companion.

Contact GCHS if you want to adopt him today!

