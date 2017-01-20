KIII
Close

Adopt Bertram on Paws for Pets

Adopt from the Cattery Cat Shelter today.

Kristin Diaz, KIII 8:12 AM. CST January 20, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Kristin Diaz introduces Bertram, a cat from the Cattery Cat Shelter, available for adoption on Paws for Pets.

http://www.thecatterycc.org/

(© 2017 KIII)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories