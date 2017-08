CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - On Paws for Pets Kristin Diaz visits the Cattery and introduces us to Boots.

Boots is a young orange tabby cat ready to be adopted.

He is fully vaccinated, neutered and can be yours for $60.

Contact The Cattery Cat Shelter in order to arrange an adoption. http://www.thecatterycc.org/

© 2017 KIII-TV