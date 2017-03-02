Close Adopt Brut on Paws for Pets Adopt from the Gulf Coast Humane Society today. Kristin Diaz, KIII 8:11 AM. CST March 02, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Adopt Brut, a Great Dane on Paws for Pets from the Gulf Coast Humane Society.Contact GCHS if you are interested in submitting an adoption application. http://gchscc.org (© 2017 KIII) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories 2nd Annual Funky Sock Walk Mar. 2, 2017, 8:24 a.m. Adopt Brut on Paws for Pets Mar. 2, 2017, 8:11 a.m. Police looking for attempted kidnapping suspect Mar. 2, 2017, 8:10 a.m.
