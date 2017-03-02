KIII
Adopt Brut on Paws for Pets

Adopt from the Gulf Coast Humane Society today.

Kristin Diaz, KIII 8:11 AM. CST March 02, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Adopt Brut, a Great Dane on Paws for Pets from the Gulf Coast Humane Society.

Contact GCHS if you are interested in submitting an adoption application.


http://gchscc.org

