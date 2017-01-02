Close Adopt Candy on Paws for Pets Adopt from PAAC today! Kristin Diaz, KIII 8:26 AM. CST January 02, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Adopt your next pet from PAAC-- Peope Assisting Animal Control. Check out Candy, today's Paws for Pets with Kristin Diaz on First Edition. http://ccpaac.org/ CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Crews battle multiple fires in Taft Jan. 2, 2017, 4:17 p.m. Man charged for shooting Calvert Police Officer Jan. 2, 2017, 4:07 p.m. Driver crashes into tree, tries to run from police Jan. 2, 2017, 3:04 p.m.
