KIII
Close

Adopt Cassian on Paws for Pets

Adopt from the Cattery Cat Shelter today!

Kristin Diaz, KIII 7:45 AM. CST February 17, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - On today's Paws for Pets, Kristin Diaz introduces us to Cassian, a cat waiting to go home with you! 

Contact the Cattery Cat Shelter if you are interested in adopting him. http://www.thecatterycc.org/

(© 2017 KIII)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories