Adopt Cassian on Paws for Pets

Adopt from the Cattery Cat Shelter today!

Kristin Diaz, KIII
7:45 AM. CST February 17, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - On today's Paws for Pets, Kristin Diaz introduces us to Cassian, a cat waiting to go home with you!

Contact the Cattery Cat Shelter if you are interested in adopting him.

http://www.thecatterycc.org/

(© 2017 KIII)
