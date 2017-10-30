KIII
Adopt Daisy on Paws for Pets today

Adopt from Peewee's Pet Adoption World & Sanctuary this week on Paws for Pets.

Kristin Diaz, KIII 7:48 AM. CDT October 30, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - On this week's Paws for Pets, Kristin Diaz visits Peewee's Pet Adoption World & Sanctuary.

Today's featured pet is Daisy! She is a 2 year old Terrier Mix. 

She is a small breed dog and is energetic.

All animals adopted from Peewee's will be fully vaccinated, spayed or nuetered and microchipped upon adoption.

If you're interested in taking her home, contact Peewee's today! 

 

