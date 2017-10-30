Adopt Daisy on Paws for Pets today

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - On this week's Paws for Pets, Kristin Diaz visits Peewee's Pet Adoption World & Sanctuary.

Today's featured pet is Daisy! She is a 2 year old Terrier Mix.

She is a small breed dog and is energetic.

All animals adopted from Peewee's will be fully vaccinated, spayed or nuetered and microchipped upon adoption.

If you're interested in taking her home, contact Peewee's today!

