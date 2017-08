CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - This week on Paws for Pets, Kristin Diaz visits PAAC- People Assisiting Animal Control.

Today's featured pet is Dargle, a fluffy black and white kitten.

Dargle will be neutered, fully vaccinated and microchipped upon adoption.

If you would like more information on how you can take him home, contact PAAC today.

