CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Adopt your next companion from PAAC, People Assisting Animial Control on today's Paws for Pets with Kristin Diaz.

Darlene is an all black cat that is already fully vaccinated, spayed and microchipped.

She can be adopted for a fee of $15.

Contact PAAC in order to arrange an adoption.

