Adopt Dion on today's Paws for Pets

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Adopt your next pup from the Gulf Coast Humane Society!
Meet today's featured pet, Dion! She is a sweet medium to large breed dog that is spayed, fully vaccinated and microchipped.
If you are interested in adopting her, contact the GCHS today!
