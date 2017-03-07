KIII
Close

Adopt Dixie on Paws for Pets

Adopt from PAAC today!

Kristin Diaz, KIII 7:44 AM. CST March 07, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - On Paws for Pets, Kristin Diaz introduces us to Dixie, a Min-Pin mix looking for a loving home.

She is available for adoption from PAAC or People Assisting Animal Control.

Contact them today.

http://ccpaac.org/

(© 2017 KIII)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories