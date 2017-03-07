Close Adopt Dixie on Paws for Pets Adopt from PAAC today! Kristin Diaz, KIII 7:44 AM. CST March 07, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - On Paws for Pets, Kristin Diaz introduces us to Dixie, a Min-Pin mix looking for a loving home.She is available for adoption from PAAC or People Assisting Animal Control.Contact them today.http://ccpaac.org/ (© 2017 KIII) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Mathis mini-storage fire Mar. 7, 2017, 8:40 a.m. WikiLeaks publish 1000s of what it says are CIA documents Mar. 7, 2017, 8:49 a.m. "EPIC" Pipeline Makes It's Way To Port Mar. 7, 2017, 8:46 a.m.
