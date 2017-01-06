KIII
Adopt Elise on Paws for Pets

Adopt from PAAC today.

Kristin Diaz, KIII 10:54 AM. CST January 06, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Adopt Elise from PAAC-- People Assisting Animal Control on Paws for Pets with Kristin Diaz on First Edition. 

Contact PAAC in order to arrange an adoption. http://ccpaac.org/


