Adopt Elise on Paws for Pets

Adopt from PAAC today.

Kristin Diaz, KIII
10:54 AM. CST January 06, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Adopt Elise from PAAC-- People Assisting Animal Control on Paws for Pets with Kristin Diaz on First Edition.

Contact PAAC in order to arrange an adoption.

http://ccpaac.org/
