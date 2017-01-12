Close Adopt Eric on Paws for Pets Adopt from Peewee's Pet Adoption today. Kristin Diaz, KIII 7:48 AM. CST January 12, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Adopt your next pet from Peewee's Pet Adoption on Paws for Pets with Kristin Diaz. Contact Peewee's if you are interested in adopting Eric. http://www.peeweespets.com/ (© 2017 KIII) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Tuloso-Midway High School Students prepare for trip… Jan 12, 2017, 7:02 p.m. Mark Gonzalez sworn in as District Attorney Jan 12, 2017, 6:53 p.m. Fire burns down house in Port Aransas Jan 12, 2017, 6:45 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs