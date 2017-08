CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Kristin Diaz and Peewee's Pet Adoption present today's featured animal available for adoption on Paws for Pets.

Fabio is a gentle one year old Beagle/Heeler Mix.

Peewee's Pet Adoption conducts adoptions at Petsmart in Corpus Christi every weekend.

Contact them today in order to find your perfect pet!

