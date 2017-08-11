Close Adopt Farley on Paws for Pets Adopt from the Gulf Coast Humane Society today! Kristin Diaz, KIII 8:04 AM. CDT August 11, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Kristin Diaz visits the Gulf Coast Humane Society. Todays featured pet is Farley a wired haired Terrier puppy.If you are interested in adopting her, contact GCHS for more information. © 2017 KIII-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Odem Replaces Coach, QB Family of murder-suicide victim speaks out Man finds newborn, just hours old, abandoned outside Sinton Relying on Skill Guys Police looking for couple suspected of robbery Truck driver dies in rollover Hide tide forces traffic closure on area beach Local doctor arrested on more sexual assault charges Correctional officer arrested for assaulting inmate Fire crews battle blaze at housing complex More Stories Operation Safe Return This Saturday! Aug. 9, 2017, 3:06 p.m. The best breweries in the US, according to Yelp reviewers Aug 11, 2017, 8:16 a.m. Laura Ingraham Visits the Coastal Bend for BACALA Luncheon Aug 11, 2017, 8:18 a.m.
