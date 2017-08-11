KIII
Adopt Farley on Paws for Pets

Adopt from the Gulf Coast Humane Society today!

Kristin Diaz, KIII 8:04 AM. CDT August 11, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Kristin Diaz visits the Gulf Coast Humane Society. 

Todays featured pet is Farley a wired haired Terrier puppy.

If you are interested in adopting her, contact GCHS for more information.

