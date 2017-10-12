Adopt Flinn on Paws for Pets

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - On today's Paws for Pets, Kristin Diaz introduces us to Flinn.
Flinn is a three month old puppy that is ready to be adopted from the Gulf Coast Humane Society.
Contact GCHS if you're interested.
