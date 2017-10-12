KIII
Close

Adopt Flinn on Paws for Pets

Adopt from the Gulf Coast Humane Society today.

Kristin Diaz, KIII 7:48 AM. CDT October 12, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - On today's Paws for Pets, Kristin Diaz introduces us to Flinn.

Flinn is a three month old puppy that is ready to be adopted from the Gulf Coast Humane Society.

Contact GCHS if you're interested.

----------------------------------------------------------

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Got an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories