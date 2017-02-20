Close Adopt from the Cattery on Paws for Pets Adopt from the Cattery today! Kristin Diaz, KIII 7:20 AM. CST February 20, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Cassian is a loveable cat ready to be adopted from the Cattery Cat Shelter on Paws for Pets.http://www.thecatterycc.org/ (© 2017 KIII) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Heart Bypass Surgery Feb 20, 2017, 7:44 a.m. Free Veterans Informational Brief Feb 20, 2017, 7:44 a.m. Adopt from the Cattery on Paws for Pets Feb 20, 2017, 7:20 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs