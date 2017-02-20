KIII
Close

Adopt from the Cattery on Paws for Pets

Adopt from the Cattery today!

Kristin Diaz, KIII 7:20 AM. CST February 20, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Cassian is a loveable cat ready to be adopted from the Cattery Cat Shelter on Paws for Pets.

http://www.thecatterycc.org/

(© 2017 KIII)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories