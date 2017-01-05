KIII
Adopt Gabanna on Paws for Pets

Adopt a pet from PAAC today!

Kristin Diaz, KIII 9:24 AM. CST January 05, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Adopt your next pet from PAAC-- People Assisting Animal Control on Paws for Pets with Kristin Diaz. 

Contact the shelter in order to arrange an adoption. http://ccpaac.org/


