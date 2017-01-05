Close Adopt Gabanna on Paws for Pets Adopt a pet from PAAC today! Kristin Diaz, KIII 9:24 AM. CST January 05, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Adopt your next pet from PAAC-- People Assisting Animal Control on Paws for Pets with Kristin Diaz. Contact the shelter in order to arrange an adoption. http://ccpaac.org/ CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Corpus Christi police arrest man for family violence Jan. 5, 2017, 1:43 p.m. Police respond to attempted robbery at American Bank Jan. 5, 2017, 11:42 a.m. Come see the Horse Show at the NCJLS Jan. 5, 2017, 10:02 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs